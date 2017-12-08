Property: West Avenue, Filey, £155,000

Beautifully presented two-bedroom ground floor flat with no onward chain.

Located on desirable West Avenue, only a short walk from the heart of Filey’s town centre and the stunning beach this property would appeal to many including, first time buyers, second home or investment buyers. Within this immaculate home no expense has been spared with the accommodation briefly comprising lounge, modern kitchen, two spacious bedrooms and family bathroom.

This property also benefits from having low maintenance front garden, garage, off-road parking and brick shed. Don’t miss out on this lovely property!

Contact Hunters Filey branch on 01723 338958 for more details.