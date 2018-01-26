Property: West Street, Scarborough, £330,000

Remarkably spacious five bedroom semi- detached Victorian property offering a number of period features has been sympathetically updated due to the owners relocating.

The home is situated on the much sought after south cliff area of Scarborough and is only a few minutes walk from the south bay beach, town centre, and the many south cliff gardens and tourist amenities.

The well presented spacious living accommodation embraces sash windows and wooden flooring throughout and comprises an entrance hall, a lounge with generous bay window and fireplace, a second reception room with substantial bay window, an imposing period marble feature fireplace and a door opening on to the side alley of the building.

The dining room includes a period feature fireplace, there is a modern free standing kitchen with a stable door opening onto the back yard, there is also a downstairs WC and sunroom to the ground floor.

The first floor offers a large master bedroom again with an impressive bay window, a further two good sized bedrooms, a family bathroom with two-piece suite and a separate WC.

The second floor presents an open landing with sash window to the rear, a further two larger than your average double bedrooms and a bathroom which has a new bathtub, low flush WC and wash hand basin.

This family home benefits from full electric rewiring (2017), new heating system (2017), on road parking, front garden and a lovely back yard.

