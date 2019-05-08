Review - Fine French dining at Lazenby’s with home comforts

The bistro-brasserie is my go-to place when I want good food and fine wine served in sophisticated and relaxing surroundings.

Lazenby’s prides itself on serving homemade quality dishes sourcing products locally as well as using local and Yorkshire importers for French and Mediterranean products.

It serves bistro lunches, second to none, and its dinner menu is superb – everything from the ‘humble’ burger to quality-cut steak.

Me and my dining companion opted for an early dinner and duly served with fish-bowl glasses of gin, were given the menus to peruse.

Mussels marinere is one thing I do not cook at home – too messy to prepare – so I always pick them here.

Served in a white wine sauce (they also come a la creme), there was a generous portion of soft, sweet mussels with broth aplenty to mop up with white crusty bread (£6.95).

Helen opted for lightly fried crispy whitebait (small whole fish)served with its own tartar sauce (£7.95).

We were both in a comfort food mood – so, as tempting as crab-crusted hake or duck confit (slow cooked) à l’orange sounded, it was burgers all-round.

These are not your ordinary burger.

They are a speciality of the house.

The original Lazenby burger from the grille is a homemade 6oz gourmet burger topped with smoked bacon, mature cheddar cheese and served with homemade fries, with Lazenby’s own beer-battered onion rings (£13.95).

Everything – from the juicy, meaty patty and crispy bacon to the tangy, crispy onion rings and hand-cut, crispy chips – was perfect.

There’s always room for dessert. Who can pass up chocolate fondant (£7.50)? Not me.

As advertised, it was gooey, hot and served with cooling, tasty vanilla ice cream.

Helen chose three different flavoured macaron.

They looked and tasted divine.

Lazenby’s is always striving to put Scarborough on the international culinary map.

It is proud of what it does – and we are proud of it.