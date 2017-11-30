Review: Michael Ball and Alfie Boe: Together Again

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will forever hold a special place in the hearts of the people of Scarborough.

This year, not only did they play on at Scarborough Open Air Theatre in torrential rain, the duo did a longer set than usual.

They were not going to let a downpour get in the way of their obvious enjoyment in each other’s company or that of the audience.

The two have become a phenomenon on the concert circuit – selling out concert halls and now arenas.

Though not an obvious pairing – Ball comes from the world of musical theatre and Boe from more lofty regions of opera although he has now crossed over Covent Garden to the West End proper.

But the two tenors became rock-solid mates when they appeared together in Kismet – universally disliked by the critics.

And they have made sweet music together since.Together Again is their second album and, not surprisingly, of the 14 tracks the majority are from musicals.

It opens with a West Side Story medley and moves on to a more modern show Sunset Boulevard from which they sing As If We Never Said Goodbye.

Other tracks include Some Enchanted Evening from South Pacific, Stranger in Paradise and This Is My Beloved from Kismet, He Lives in You from the Lion King and Not While I’m Around from Sweeney Todd.

Boe has the richer tenor voice. He melts hearts with one line from Some Enchanted Evening. Ball is no passenger. He can wring the last vestige of emotion from any love song – witness here The Rose.

My particular favourite is Bring Me Sunshine – given the big band treatment to great effect and sung past the first verse. Its association with Morecambe and Wise adds to the enjoyement. New York, New York and White Christmas makes the CD complete.

This is the perfect Christmas gift for not just the duo’s fans but those who like musical theatre.

It is out on Decca records now.