Scalby Walk 60th anniversary 'beyond all expectations'

The incredible success of this year’s Scalby Walk has taken everyone aback, including the organisers.

A fantastic 125 people turned up on Easter Monday to complete the seven-mile charity walk which this year celebrated its diamond anniversary.

Walkers, divided by categories, set off at different times between 10.30 and 11.05am from the Nags Head.

Many of them were dressed up as the four pubs on the route (The Three Jolly Sailors, Red Lion, Blacksmiths Arms and Oak Wheel) with one participant swapping casual outdoor clothing for a waistcoat and Billycock hat in memory of Frank Sparks, the founder of the walk.

All winners including first male resident and first female resident were presented with trophies by past participants and organisers including Margaret Scarfe who took part in 44

walks, Tim Tubbs, the son of the late Canon Chris Tubbs and Mike Sedman who holds course record of 58 and a half minutes achieved in the 1960’s.

Jamie Wallis, Chairman of Scalby Charity Walk, said: “This year’s walk has exceeded all expectations. We anticipated more numbers due to the anniversary, but combined with fine, warm weather we had a fantastic day and 125 taking part has been amazing.

“We’ve had people from all over the country even Ireland, all of whom have a family connection to the area and we would really like to thank them for making the effort to support this special tradition.

The money raised, which is currently being counted, will be donated to Dial A Ride.