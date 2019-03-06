Scarborough 90s nostalgia - are you or your friends on our retro pictures?

Filey Infant's School took on a sponsored walk along a chilly Filey seafront in October, 1995 - pictured putting their best feet forward along Filey beach are, from left, Kacey James, Helen Laycock, Edward Asquith, and Cameron Dobson.

From an Edwardian street party to winning places in a national orchestra, here is our latest look back at life in Scarborough in the 1990s.

In 1996, secretary of the Scarborough branch of the Friends of Martin House Hospice for Children, Margaret Pearson, left, received a cheque from Graham School pupils who had been fundraising for the charity, from left, Joanne Appleby, Shane Auckland, Adam Sheader, helen Bays, Lindsay Barrett.

Back in January, 1993, these three Bramcote School pupils won places in a national orchestra, left to right, Henry Whitteon, Chris Ablett, and Matthew Pleydell-Bouverie.

Barrowcliff Junior School pupils created 3-D art and sculptures as part of their project work - pictured are Carrie Ann Ianson, left, and Laura Tolomeo, who 'made these impressive giant flowers in 1996.

At the Filey Edwardian Street Party in Queen Street, Filey, sweet-toothed cub scout Mark Womersley, pictured with his mum Lesley, and friend Susan Pinder, right, take charge of the Filey Scouts stall, in July 1995.

