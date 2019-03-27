Yorkshire Coast College students were getting ready for their forthcoming weekend in France back in November, 1997. Pictured from left are, Joanne Key, Kirsten Freeman, Curtis Rogers and Rachel Ventress.

Scarborough 90s nostalgia - see if you have made it on to picture gallery

From a students' trip to France, to Scarborough Sea Cadets opening a book shop, here are some of the pictures from the 90s in Scarborough.

Do you recognise any of your friends or family?

St Mark's Cub Scouts were the Masterminds of the district after winning the quiz competition at Maple Drive Cub Scout HQ. The winners, pictured with District Commisioner David Appleby, are, left to right, Alex Meek, Matthew Rule, Nick Ellmore, Matthew Hartley, Mark Hutchinson, and Philip Stewart.

1. Mastermind champions!

Scarborough Sea Cadets, from left, Natalie Cooper, Matthew Bedford, Tracy Mills and Chris Leng, prepared to open their book shop on St Thomas Street back in August, 1993.

2. Sea Cadets open bookshop

Braeburn School held its harvest festival with Safeway store donating the traditional wheatsheaf in October, 1997. Pictured left to right, Liam Welburn, Safeway baker Don Micklethwaite, store manager Mark Holroyd, and Adam Marsh.

3. Harvest festival at Braeburn School

In November 1993, Scarborough Sixth Form College students launched their own printing company, sponsored by the Evening News. Pictured, front left, is managing director Daniel Scotson and, front right, company secretary Allan Stewart with, back left to right, Rachel Holder, Sue Weatherill, Ella Stringfellow, Kelly Buncher, James Hocknall, Darren Hastie, Scott Henderson and Martin Willshire.

4. Students press on with print project

