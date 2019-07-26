Scarborough chocolate expert sets up stall at Filey Food Festival

A popular Scarborough chocolatier will be returning to a key foodie event in August to help promote locally-crafted chocolates.

Crofts Chocolates will attend the Filey International Food Festival, which takes place on Saturday August 10 and Sunday August 11 in the Evron Centre and in the Glen Gardens in the town.

Alex Grant, co-owner of Crofts, said: “Filey Food Festival is a friendly and popular event that celebrates local, regional and international food in a beautiful seaside location.

“We have our stall inside the Evron Centre which is in the heart of the seaside town.

"We start preparing for the event well ahead of time as we know the visitors have a sweet tooth.”

The Festival also has an event on October 12 and 13 at the same locations.