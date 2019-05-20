Scarborough chocolate shop opens stall at food festival

A popular Scarborough chocolatier will be returning to a key foodie event to help promote locally-crafted chocolates next month.

Filey Food Festival, which takes place on Saturday June 8 and Sunday June 9 in the Evron Centre and in the Glen Gardens in the town, hosts scores of stalls selling artisan food and drink, and Crofts Chocolates will be in attendance.

Alex Grant, co-owner of Crofts, said: “Filey Food Festival is a friendly and popular event that celebrates local, regional and international food in a beautiful seaside location.

“We have our stall inside the Evron Centre which is in the heart of the seaside town.

“We start preparing for the event well ahead of time as we know the visitors have a sweet tooth.”

Filey Food Festival also has events on August 10 and 11 and October 12 and 13 at the same locations.