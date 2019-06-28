Scarborough named UK’s 5th Most Instagrammed Beach Town

A recent summer travel study has revealed that Scarborough is one of the most Instagrammable seaside destinations in the UK.

Figures from HomeToGo show that Scarborough placed 5th on the list and the most popular town in the north of England, beating the next most popular, Blackpool.

The holiday rental search engine investigated to find the 19 most Instagrammed seaside towns in the UK through its own search data to identifing the 100 British seaside towns with the most searches on hometogo.co.uk between 1st June 2018 and 31st May 2019.

Scarborough came out with a huge 1.2 million hashtags beating Blackpool by 100,000 hashtags.

With 744,000 hashtags, Whitby was the only other Yorkshire town to make the top 19.

“We’re seeing more and more British travellers choosing domestic beach holidays this year, and since the UK has so much stunning coastline, they’re spoilt for choice,” said Head of Inbound Marketing, Joanna Booth.

“With its peaceful bays, golden sand and historic castle, Scarborough is undoubtedly one of the UK’s most beautiful beach towns, and clearly visitors agree with their photos!”

For the complete ranking and detailed results, please visit the results page: https://www.hometogo.co.uk/united-kingdom/beach-holidays/#instagram-beaches