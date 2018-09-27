Scarborough North Bay swimming pool

The construction of the North Bay outdoor swimming pool. Construction work began in 1938, at a cost to the rate payer of £30,000.

The council built accommodation for bathers, seating for spectators, and a swimming pool 230 feet long and 60 feet wide filled with sea water that had been filtered and chlorinated and heated to a temperature fo 68F. The pool was the last major improvement to the North side before the outbreak of war in 1939.

