Scarborough Open Air Theatre: The wait is almost over for Lewis Capaldi's 'unmissable show'

The wait is almost over for chart topper Lewis Capaldi to bring his 'unmissable live show' to Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The 22-year-old singer songwriter will make his debut appearance at the theatre tomorrow for the first of his sell-out shows this summer.

His show will see perfromances from his album 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent' which is the second biggest album of 2019 with 229,000 combined sales.

He also holds the top spot on The Official Top 10 biggest debut studio albums released in 2019.

Gates will open at 6pm for his show tomorrow night (July 20).

Since bursting onto the scene in 2017, with his debut release ‘Bruises’, Lewis has sold out no fewer than three back-to-back headline tours.

The young Scotsman has achieved successive Radio 1 A-List tracks, amassed more than 330 million plays across streaming services and was shortlisted for the 2019 Brits Critics’ Choice

award.

As well as selling more than 90,000 tickets for his own headline shows, Lewis has also joined such musical peers as Sam Smith, Rag’n’ Bone Man, Bastille and Niall Horan on tour,

playing to audiences in excess of 500,000.

His Scarborough Open Air Theatre gig is presented by Cuffe and Taylor. Director Peter Taylor said: “Lewis Capaldi is fast becoming one of the most critically acclaimed singer-

songwriters of his generation and we are delighted he is coming to Scarborough OAT this summer.

“He is one of the UK’s most sought after live performers with a string of sell out concerts throughout 2018 and again in 2019.

“Lewis’ debut album is going to be one of the records of the year and so we cannot wait to welcome him here. I am sure music fans will be beating a path to the Yorkshire coast in their

droves for what promises to be an unmissable show.”

‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ was recorded over an 18-month period in London, New York and Los Angeles. It features collaborations with the likes of Jamie Hartman (Calvin

Harris; Rag N Bone Man), Malay (Frank Ocean & Lorde) & TMS.

Including hit UK singles ‘Grace’, Bruises’ and ‘Someone You Loved’, Lewis’ stunningly identifiable voice, coupled with its turbulent themes of love, loss and heartache, make it a debut record that is unequivocally relatable.

His next sell-out show at the Open Air Theatre is on Friday August 30.