Scarborough Royal Tandoori banquet fit for a king

Royal Tandoori, Queen Street, Scarborough

There are quite a few Indian restaurants to choose from in Scarborough, and this is one I’d not visited for quite some time.

Intrigued to see how it had changed, and whether it would stand out from the crowd, we booked in for an early dinner on a Tuesday night.

And for any readers with the Meerkat Meals app (you know who you are!), the Royal Tandoori is included – mention it when you book.

The interior is very smart and modern, creating a very good first impression – as did our waiter, who greeted us with a big smile and was very attentive.

The restaurant has an extensive menu, with all the favourites you would expect, plus lots of specials.

We ordered a mixture of dishes to share. For starters we had vegetable samosas and an unusual-sounding dish called aloo chop – mashed potatoes and cheese rolled in breadcrumbs and deep fried.

This was comfort food at its best – a soft, gooey centre surrounded by a crisp outer layer.

For mains we ordered rice and nan bread to share (one keema and one peshwari – both superb) and a selection of main dishes.

These were chicken tikka massala, butter chicken, vegetable korma and chilli paneer bhuna.

With our table groaning under the weight, we tucked in to our feast with anticipation – having sensibly declined the offer of poppadoms and pickles.

The colours were rich and the flavours even richer, with the stand-out dishes being the tikka massala and the bhuna – the latter being laden with green chillis and generous chunks of paneer cheese.

The butter chicken was different to ones my brother had ordered before and was different to what he was expecting (the sauce was similar to a korma) but it was enjoyable nonetheless.

Portion sizes are generous so you may need to take some of your food home, as we did.

All in all it was a great meal – very good service, menu choice and comfortable surroundings. Make sure you don’t forget your appetite.