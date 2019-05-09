Scarborough runners complete the London Marathon for charities close to their heart

Runners from Scarborough have been pushing their limits in the UK’s most popular marathon to raise money for charities close to their heart.

Although they come from different backgrounds and completed the 26-mile London Marathon for different reasons, they have one thing in common: they all absolutely loved it.

Emma-Jane Birley (left) and Alex Vipurs and Hannah Wolverson.

Alex Vipurs, who ran alongside her best friend Hannah Wolverson, reached the finish line in six hours and 41 minutes. She said: “Neither Hannah nor I have run a marathon before. The crowds were unbelievable and really helped us make it to the finish line. Hannah and I ran for the first 16 miles, then walked and ran the rest of the race as we were in so much pain.

“It was a really good day and we are delighted to have raised nearly £3,000 for The National Brain Appeal so far.”

Emma-Jane Birley, who ran the marathon for Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “It was absolutely fantastic, I loved every minute of it.

“I’ve taken part in runs before but I’ve never experienced anything like it. I’ve already applied for a ballot for next year.”

The Scarborough Teaching Alliance employee completed the run in four hours and 46 minutes, raising £1,200.

The same enthusiasm was shared by Liz Pimperton, a plucky, visually impaired 52-year-old.

Having already completed the Prudential RideLondon – a 100-mile bike ride – and the Serpentine two-mile swim within the same year, Liz was awarded the London Classics medal.

“It was a lot harder than I thought but the atmosphere was amazing, everyone was shouting and cheering and I managed to raise over £2,000 for Retina UK.”

Sera Byrne also raised £2,000, for Saint Catherine’s, the charity who looked after her beloved mum Jenny Frost before she passed away last October.

Hayley Garbutt completed the marathon in four hours and 44 minutes in aid of Victa, a charity which supports blind or visually impaired children and young people.