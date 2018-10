In 1912 Scarborough Corporation bought George Lord Beeforth’s 13-acre estate which included his Rose Garden and woodland beyond.

During the next two years the two features were converted into the Italian Gardens which consisted of rockeries, a lily pond, new rose beds and a pergola shelter.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection. For reprints telephone 0330 1230203 and quote reference number YRN-180810-112224050.