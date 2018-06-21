Scarborough’s North Cliff area of the North Bay in days gone by

The building in the centre was a wooden assembly hall. It was claimed that the hall could hold 3,000 people, and was described as a ‘covered musical promenade’ where concerts, plays, balls and circuses were held.

The area was known as the Rock Gardens and the entrance opposite Rutland Terrace was by way of a domed Moorish temple just visible, middle centre, above the walkway. The building sat below Blenheim Terrace. Queen’s Parade can be seen in the distance.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection.

