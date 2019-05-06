Scarborough sheddie impresses judges at Shed of the Year - now competition is back again

Garden enthusiasts, out-building aficionados and shed superstars across the east coast of Yorkshire are gearing up to enter one of the most iconic events in the UK - the 2019 Shed of the Year competition.

The much-loved national competition, sponsored by woodcare brand Cuprinol, returns for its 13th year with entries open until June 17.

Last year, Scarborough-based duo Lauretta and Philip Denton were finalists in the Eco Shed category after their Bottle Shed impressed judges.

The couple used repurposed staircases, windows, doors and bottles to create their unique shed which now stores memories, messages and ships in bottles.

Last year’s winner featured a self-sufficient space in which self-watering technology, designed and developed by winner George Smallwood, allowed vegetables, herb gardens, bugs and bees to thrive.

Aptly named the Bee Eco Shed, the creation impressed the judges and took home the title.

Cuprinol has long supported a natural approach to the great outdoors, which this year has inspired an extra category in the competition - Nature’s Haven.

The new category addition represents a new opportunity for entrants to submit designs inspired by nature, demonstrating the shift towards an unlandscaped outdoors, as keen gardeners nationwide embrace a trend for garden maintenance that allows the natural to thrive.

Research from Cuprinol recently revealed that 35% of residents across the east of Yorkshire will allow nature to take over part of the garden this summer, leaving a section unmaintained to embrace the wild outdoors.

Entries should be developed to work alongside and within a natural habitat.

Entrants will be invited to submit their shed for one of nine categories, calling out for creations that celebrate the unexpected to the historic and everything in between, including the #notashed category which launched in 2017.

Andrew Wilcox, Founder and Head Judge, said: “Since the competition started 13 years ago, we’ve seen some brilliantly creative uses of sheds across the UK.

“We’ve always had designs that highlight their natural surroundings, but creating a space that works seamlessly with the environment and supports the growth of the garden it’s in is an impressive achievement.

“That’s why we’ve introduced the Nature’s Haven category into the mix.”

Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director at Cuprinol, added: “The garden is an extension of the home and a place where people are increasingly looking to spend more time - it’s like adding another room to your house if you get it right.”

Entries, which need to include at least two photos of your dazzling designs along with an explanation of your inspiration and what makes your shed stand out, can be submitted via Readersheds.co.uk up until June 17.