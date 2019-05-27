Scarborough shop gives away 100 chocolate mobile phones for Father's Day

Father’s Day is coming up fast, and a local chocolatier is giving away edible mobile phones to mark the occasion.

Crofts Chocolates in Newborough, Scarborough, will give the first 100 customers who call into their shop in Saturday June 15 a chocolate mobile phone in either dark, milk or white chocolate.

Alex Grant, co-owner of Crofts, said: “To help celebrate Father’s Day, we came up with this gift idea for those dads with a sweet tooth.

“The first one hundred customers through our doors on the Saturday can claim one chocolate mobile phone and give it to their dad or father figure the following day.

“For anyone who’s forgotten ‘the big day’, we are also open on Father’s Day so if we have any mobile phones left, we would welcome customers to come in and claim their free gift.

“Our chocolate is gluten free and our dark chocolate is also dairy free and vegan-friendly too.

“This is a special day for fathers and we are very much about helping our local customers help make their dads feel special. As we know this will be popular, it is one free chocolate mobile phone per person.”

Alex also added that no purchase is necessary to take part in the promotion, and there are lots of other chocolate gift ideas in their shop. The retail value of the mobile phones is £2.65.

Father's Day is on Sunday June 16.