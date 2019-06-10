Seafood festival all set to showcase local producers

The Bridlington Seafood Festival will once again set taste buds tingling when it returns to the town on the Spa Promenade on the weekend of June 15 to 16.

The two-day event, which runs from 10am to 4pm both days, will offer seafood cookery demonstrations, free children’s entertainment, live music, educational sessions and, of course, a wide selection of food stalls, traders and exhibitors.

Last held in 2016, the festival this year is led by the Holderness Coast Fisheries Local Action Group, with funding from the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund and East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

A top line-up of prominent local seafood chefs will include Rob Green, Martyn Hyde, Luke Daniels, Rachel Green, Rob Clark, Debbie Raw and Arnolds Fisheries. Live music from The Shamrock Experience and the Filey Fishermen’s Choir will also feature.

Locally caught crab and lobster will once again highlight Bridlington’s role as the largest lobster landing port in Europe, earning the label ‘The Lobster Capital of Europe’.

James Wood, chair of the Holderness Coast action group, said: “We know that this festival has, in previous years, attracted thousands of people celebrating and enjoying what’s best from our coastline.

“For over eight years, the local action group has been pivotal in generating several million pounds of European funding into the local fishing industry, and events such as the Seafood Festival are a great showcase of this result.”

Councillor Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for tourism, culture and leisure, said: “The Bridlington Seafood Festival will see a wonderful weekend of people flock to get a taste of the fantastic food that is produced by our local shellfish industry.

“We are delighted that Bridlington will host people from all over for this exciting event. It promises to provide a wonderful backdrop to this summer, with live music, children’s entertainment and cookery demonstrations in the sunshine.

“It will also be a tremendous boost to the local economy as visitors will benefit from the many attractions the town has to offer.”