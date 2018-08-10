See the amazing dinosaur life at new exhibition

Scarborough Rotunda’s new exhibition dives into Yorkshire’s ancient seas and brings visitors face to face with a range of prehistoric creatures.

The display covers almost 360 million years of history; from the Carboniferous period until the end of the last Ice Age 11,700 years ago.

Come along and learn about how our landscape has developed over millions of years and which wonderful creatures once called Yorkshire home.

Ancient Seas of the Yorkshire Coast: a story through time from Whitby to Flamborough Head is open now.

Entry is free with an annual pass: under 18s free.