Ear Sass launch 'The Catherine' earring to thank the late Princess of Wales, Diana.

Combining an elegant 14k gold-plated or silver hoop with delicate blush pink glass beads, ‘The Catherine’ are a stunning and timeless earring design, dedicated to Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Announced on the Ear Sass X account on Monday evening (19 February) the earrings were an immediate hit and sold out in under two hours, with royal fans as far as the U.S amongst the first to snap up the new design. Fans needn’t worry as 'The Catherine' earrings are now available again on pre-order.

Ear Sass designer Sophie McGown, who names all her earring designs after inspirational and influential people in her life, has launched ‘The Catherine’ earrings as a special ‘thank you’ to the Princess for wearing her ‘Issy Star’ charity earrings - twice in 2023 - which were created in memory of Sophie’s cousin, Issy Phipps, who took her own life last year, at the age of 17.

After the Princess was seen wearing the Issy Stars, including on World Mental Health Awareness Day 2023, sales of the earring soared and in January of this year, fundraising hit over £10,000 for Brave Mind. McGown wanted to show her gratitude to the Princess and mark the monumental fundraising milestone by creating the Princesses very own earring design.

Earring designer Sophie McGown, from Perthshire, created the ‘Issy Star’ earrings in memory of her cousin Issy Phipps, who took her own life, by suicide in April 2023. Every sale of the 18k gold-plated and white-gold plated star-shaped earrings sees £5 donated to Berkshire based Brave Mind, who work with rugby clubs, universities, colleges, and schools to educate, provide support and awareness of mental health issues.

The Princess of Wales was seen wearing the Ear Sass, ‘Issy Star’ earrings twice in October 2023, after she was gifted the earrings by Issy’s mother. In June 2023, the Princess participated in team training at Maidenhead Rugby Club as part of her Shaping Us initiative. There, she met Issy's mother, Sarah Renton, who shared that the earrings were designed in memory of her daughter, who had played for the club since she was four, before going on to play for England's U18 touch rugby team.

The Princess stood by her promise to wear the Issy Star earrings and was seen wearing them on World Mental Health Awareness Day, whilst hosting the Royal Foundation event, ‘Exploring our Emotional Worlds’, and again with SportsAid taking part in a mental health fitness workshop. After hitting over £10,000 in funds raised for Brave Mind, Sophie decided to launch The Catherine earring, to show her thanks to the Princess in the best way she knows how.

Ear Sass Founder and designer, Sophie McGown said; “We are eternally grateful to the Princess of Wales for wearing our Issy Star earrings, in memory of my beautiful cousin, Issy. Designing Princess Catherine’s very own pair of earrings felt like the perfect way for us to say thank you and show our appreciation for the thousands of pounds she has helped us to raise for mental health charity, Brave Mind.

We’ve created this elegant hoop design which we can picture her wearing with the most stunning ball gown or with one of her statement blazers. We think it suits her whole style. We’re wishing the Princess well as she continues her recovery and we’ve sent her a pair of the earrings, which we hope she loves as much as we do!”

The Catherine earring is available on pre-order for £27 at https://earsass.com/products/the-catherine