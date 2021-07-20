From Monday July 19 almost all coronavirus restrictions in England have been eased.

There is now no limit on how many people can meet together, table service is no longer mandatory in pubs and restaurants and nightclubs have been allowed to reopen.

Wearing masks in shops will no longer be a legal requirement from Monday but guidance published by the government says it "expects and recommends that people continue to wear a face covering in crowded, enclosed spaces".

Scarborough supermarkets have updated their face masks rules from July 19. (Photo: Getty/Chris J Ratcliffe)

Supermarkets have now set out how they will operate now that Covid-19 rules have been scrapped.

Here is the updated mask guidance for supermarkets in Scarborough.

Sainsbury's

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s Chief Executive, said: “Our colleagues’ safety is vital and many of our colleagues would feel more comfortable if those who can wear face-coverings continue to wear them.

"We’ve listened closely to our customers too and they are telling us the same. We’re asking everyone to be considerate and, while we understand wearing a face-covering will now be a personal choice, we want to ensure we best support and protect each other in the weeks and months ahead.”

Screens between self-service checkouts and dividing checkout queues will be gradually removed from stores in England, though thorough cleaning will continue.

Morrisons

Customers will be encouraged to follow the government recommendation of wearing a face mask in a crowded place.

Free face masks will be available for anyone who may have forgotten theirs and protective screens and deep cleaning will remain.

Tesco

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK CEO, said: "Although the legal requirement to wear a face covering in England ends on 19 July, the government expects and recommends that people continue to wear a face-covering in crowded and enclosed spaces.

"So we’re encouraging our colleagues and you, our customers, to continue wearing face-coverings if you can."

Enhanced cleaning, plastic screens at checkout and traffic light systems to manage customer numbers will remain in place.

Proudfoot

Proudfoot Supermarkets announced that they will be keeping some guidelines in place to help maintain "a safe shopping environment".

The supermarket is asking customers to wear a face mask if they can; to keep to marked areas when queuing; to sanitise before you shop; to pay by card or contactless.

Aldi

"To ensure the safety of you and our colleagues, we ask that you continue to wear a face-covering if you can. Our hand sanitiser and cleaning stations remain in stores to use," the supermarket said.

Lidl

"Although no longer legally required in England, the government expects and recommends that people wear face-coverings in crowded areas and we will have signage in place at store entrances reminding our customers of this," Lidl said.

Perspex screens will remain in place.

Iceland

A spokesperson for Iceland said: “The safety of our colleagues and customers remains our priority and we continue to follow the government guidance as restrictions are lifted.

"We will continue to have safety measures in place across our stores and will be encouraging shoppers and store colleagues in England to continue to wear a face-covering, if they are able to do so, in order to protect each other.

“Whilst the two-metre social distancing guidance has now been relaxed by Government, we request that customers maintain a safe distance from others and our staff to help minimise contact.”

Heron Foods

"We ask all our customers to continue wearing a face-covering whilst in store.

"Please help us keep you and our colleagues safe," the supermarket said.

Co-op