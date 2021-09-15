These independent Scarborough businesses are offering deals for Great Big Green Week

The Great Big Green Week.

Under the Big Green Deal local enterprises select a product or service they sell that is relevant to climate change or caring for nature and design a special offer or promotion around it for the duration for the week, which runs from 18 - 26 September.

Great Big Green Week is a nationwide campaign to highlight the need for urgent action on climate and nature ahead of COP26, the United Nations Climate talks, later this year in Glasgow.

The campaign will see thousands of people across the UK organising local festivals and events.

The campaign aims to draw attention to climate change and destruction of the natural world, while also making a connection with these issues in communities like Scarborough, at the same time as showcasing actions to tackle climate change.

To find out more about events happening locally visit here.

Andy Stubbs of Let it Brie, a cheese shop on Dean Road, said: “As an independent food outlet I try to source my products locally and to support other local businesses.

“That cuts down on air miles and supports the local economy and that’s why I’m taking part in the Big Green Deal and why I support Great Big Green Week.”

Lisa Robinson of Ethical Eve, a plastic-free refill shop in Scarborough, said: “I set up Ethical Eve to help create a better world for my children, and by bringing the zero waste refill option to Scarborough this helps our town do our part.”

The store taking part are:

Clock’s Home and Garden Centre - 132 Victoria Road

25% off all packets of seeds.

Emeralds and Rust - Scarborough Market Vaults

10% off all Fair Trade clothing.

Flowery Whiff - Scarborough

10% off all online orders with the discount code GREENWEEK.

Fresh Naturals - 19 Eastborough

10% off online and in store purchases using code BIGGREENDEAL.

Furniture and Flowers - Scarborough Market Hall and Wrea Lane

20% off a locally hand-crafted larder unit made from sustainably-sourced timber. Usual price £530.

Let it Brie - Dean Road

Any two Wold Top Brewery beers (500ml bottles) for £5.

Martine Gwynne - Scarborough Market Hall

5% off her original maritime-themed paintings with 10% of the sale price donated to Sea Shepherd (online only).

Material Moves - 21 Gladstone Road

10% off all products in the shop including bookings on classes, workshops and courses throughout September. Customers should quote the Great Big Green Week to benefit from the discount. As autumn courses will have already started, the discount offer will be extended for events running later in the year and early 2022 if booked before the end of October.

Mojos Music Cafe - 55 Victoria Road

Great Big Green Week meal deal – vegan nachos and a warm vegan brownie for £7.50.

Mrs Lofthouse’s Emporium - 2 Queen Street

15% off all sales.

Preen - Scarborough Market Hall

20% off beauty treatments and 10% off beauty products.

Fluid Concept - 9 The Spa Complex

10% off paddleboarding and surfboarding lessons.

The Ivy Cavern - Scarborough Market Vaults

A free A5 signed print of Kate Monkman’s ‘Welcome to the Wood’ artwork worth £5 with any purchase of £5 or over (while stocks last).

Wooley Edge - Scarborough Market Hall

10% off everything.

From Scardeburg to Scarborough - Scarborough Market Hall

Selling local handmade jewellery in Scarborough Market Hall to raise funds for their memorial plaques project.

BellyRub Beer - Scarborough

10% off their 100% recyclable gift boxes and gift carriers.

Ethical Eve - Scarborough

10% off everything for the week or Hire a Hamper – Choose any 6 x 100ml zero waste refill samples for just £5.

Purple Pup - Scarborough

10% off all their products.

Scarborough Art Emporium - 21 Eastborough

5% off bamboo and hemp sketchbooks.

The Art Room - 58 Falsgrave Road

10% off all the other products in their shop when someone purchases an item of recycled jewellery.

BikeAbout Filey - 1 Union Street, Filey

Free bicycle health checks, checking a bike is safe and roadworthy, usual cost £7.50. Booking essential by telephoning 01723 518314.

Natural Paw Prints - Filey

10% off all orders from 18th September until 30th September 2021.

10% off their homemade jams, marmalades and preserves at Planetwise, Prospect Street, Bridlington.

Planetwise - 12b Prospect Street, Bridlington