These Scarborough shops will still ask customers to wear face masks after July 19

There is now no limit on how many people can meet, nightclubs have been allowed to reopen and table service can be dropped in pubs and restaurants.

However, several high street shops, including some we have in Scarborough are continuing to ask their customers to wear a face mask.

Scarborough town centre. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

Here is a list of the shops who have given updated guidance.

Waterstones

The book store tweeted: "Following the lift of restrictions on 19 July across England, we will observe new government guidance.

"Given our enclosed browsing environment, we encourage our customers to wear face masks and observe social distancing, respecting the safety of staff and fellow book lovers."

Managing director James Daunt told the BBC that whilst shops would continue to display signage to ask customers to wear a face covering, staff would not be enforcing it.

Wilko

The chain is recommending face coverings for staff and also asking customers to "show their support by wearing theirs while shopping too".

B&Q

B&Q will display signs in stores to ask shoppers to continue to wear face masks unless exempt and to keep a safe distance from others.

Screwfix

The company is asking customers to continue wearing face masks for the safety of workers and other shoppers.

Argos

Will encourage all customers to wear a face covering if they can.

Superdrug

Hasn't made a definitive statement saying it is waiting for more detailed government guidance before confirming its rules.

Boots

The retailer recommends that customers continue to wear face masks in stores, especially during busy times and in pharmacy areas. Staff will continue to wear masks.

The Body Shop

It will be optional for staff to wear face masks and customers can choose whether or not to wear a mask as it understands "individuals are at all different stages of processing 'freedom day' and what they feel comfortable with".

M&S