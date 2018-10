Some of the winners from Eastfield Scouts and Guides horticultural show with their trophies in October 1992.

From left, front, Kim Grundon, 11, Claire Johnson, 6, Ryan Swiers, 11, Michelle Senior, 9 and Michelle Frank, 9, with back, Roberta Swiers, John Crimlis, Dave Jackson and Sheila Sheffield.

