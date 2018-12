The caption on this picture reads: 1930 Scarborough by Night.

Dominating the scene in the foreground is the spectacluar Scarborough Spa with the bandstand bottom right. The glass screen around the bandstand was added in 1954 to form what is known today as the Suncourt.

In the distance Scarborough’s illuminated South Bay sweeps around towards the Castle Headland with floodlight illuminating the Castle.

