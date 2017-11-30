Spotlight on Scarborough Community Choir Christmas concerts

Scarborough Community Choir has a busy Christmas schedule ahead.

You can hear the choir performing as part of the the lantern display in the Moonlight Concert in Peasholm Park on Sunday December 3 at 6pm.

The following Sunday December 10 the choir is performing with Scarborough Town Band at 2pm in Westborough Church as a fundraising concert for the Rotary Club.

The concert will have a Christmas theme and should also contain some exciting music from the band and the choir.

On Thursday December 7 the choir will perform at St Catherine’s Hospice as part of its annual Christmas service in Thronxenby Lane

on Thursday December 7 at 6pm.

The choir’s own Christmas concert is at Scalby and Newby Parish Hall on Thursday December 7 at 7pm.

This will be a free concert with an informal setting and much Christmas fun.

The choir season winds down with smaller engagements at Applegarth Court Home in Bridlington, Scalby Parish Hall and a Christmas sing for Probus on Tuesday December 19.

The choir has been learning an eclectic range of new music these Christmas sessions.

These will include a medley of Bee Gees songs, Gimme Some Lovin and the Foral Dance.

John Rutter’s Candlelight Carol and Walking In The Air from The Snowman have been added to the choir’s repertoire as part of its Christmas programme.

The choir is also planning to stage its 2018 concert with the Sandside Orchestra and Players in association with UK Foundation for Dance on Saturday March 10 at

Westborough Methodist Church.

These March concerts are proving very popular and have featured composers as diverse as Gilbert and Sullivan, Gershwin and Rachmaninov.

This concert will feature a new version of a piece performed in the 1980s in Scarborough – Rock On Henry by Bill Scott and Peter Kaye with new material by Tim Tubbs and Dave Blaker.

It is a lively comic musical piece based very freely on the life of Henry VIII.

The piece was first performed at Scarborough College with subsequent performances at Graham School and Scarborough Amateur Dramatic and Light Opera Society – now Scarborough Musicals.

Local pianist Frank James will also be performing Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No1 first movement.

This year’s March concert raised £1,000 for the Rainbow Centre in Scarborough.

The choirhopes to raise a similar amount for Scarborough Brookleigh and First Light and next year’s concert.

Choir musical director Bill Scott said “We are excited by our forthcoming programmes and I have been really pleased with the choir’s continuing musical progress.”

Scarborough Community Choir rehearses at South Cliff Methodist Churchin Scarborough.

Rehearsals begin at 7pm and the next one is on Wednesday December 6.

The choir is proud of its no audition, all inclusive policy and some places are available for new members.

“Although we do use music it is not essential to be a reader. We use it as a guide. You are very welcome to try a couple of sessions free before finally deciding if the choir is for you,” said Bill.

If you want to join the choir then you contact it through its website.