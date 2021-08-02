12 of Yorkshire’s best adventures and walks to enjoy in celebration of 'Yorkshire Day'

God’s Own Country is known far and wide for its amazing history and culture - as well as the beauty of its national parks and countryside. From stunning seasides to secluded moorlands, there is something for nature lovers, hikers and thrill seekers alike ...
1. Ingleton Waterfalls Trail
Nestled in the Yorkshire Dales, the Ingleton Waterfalls Trail is a 4.5 mile circular hike running between two stunning rivers. The well-defined footpath is perfect for those looking for a challenge. Along the way you will follow the stunning waterfalls and ancient woodlands that surround the trail.
Photo: Contributed
2. Ribblehead Viaduct Loop
The Ribblehead Viaduct is a stunning landmark situated in the North Yorkshire countryside, right on the Cumbrian border. This breathtaking 4-mile hike initially follows the Settle-Carlisle railway line, before heading up toward the small, cobbled village of Dent.
Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Wainstones Walk
Hiking through the rocks and the moors, this walk is perfect for those who are looking for big sky views. It is a challenging 8-mile hike with plenty of steep uphills to undertake. But walkers will be rewarded with an eagle-eye view of North Yorkshire as you meander through the rocky crags.
Photo: Ian Day
4. Flamborough Head
If you are looking for an easy ramble with stunning views, the Flamborough Head Circular is for you. Along the spectacular chalk cliffs, you can take in the sea breeze whilst ambling along the 2.4 mile coastal loop.
Photo: James Hardisty