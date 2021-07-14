From top left: St Martin's-on-the-Hill, Playdale Farm Park and Scarborough Castle. Pictures: JPI Media
From top left: St Martin's-on-the-Hill, Playdale Farm Park and Scarborough Castle. Pictures: JPI Media

13 things to do in Scarborough away from the beach

Of course we love our beaches around Scarborough and we’re very lucky to have such beauty spots a stone’s throw from our front doors.

By Corinne Macdonald
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 12:54 pm

However, as the summer holidays approach, we’re shining a light on some of the other brilliant places to visit in our area for those rainy days, the times the beach is packed or when you simply don’t fancy cleaning up sand for the days following your day out. There are firm family favourites for days out with the kids such as Sealife and Playdale Farm. Plus there’s a host of culture and history to explore in the town’s museums and historic landmarks, many of which are such familiar sights we can forget to actually visit them – such as Scarborough Castle. Also hidden in one of the town’s most visited areas, Peasholm Park, is a delightful tree trail to follow and discover, as well as virtual dinosaurs to hunt with the kids, or big kids! Looking inland for a moment allows us to appreciate just how much there is on offer in our town.

1. Scarborough Castle

Whether you’re a tourist or a resident, it’s hard to miss the castle as you walk around Scarborough but step inside its walls and you will discover 3,000 years of history as well as arguably the best views of the town.

Buy photo

2. Sealife Scarborough and North Bay Railway

Sealife has hundreds of creatures to learn about as well as Yorkshire’s only Seal Hospital. For a full day out you can travel there on the North Bay Railway, one of the oldest seaside miniature railways in the country.

Buy photo

3. Alpamare

A fun choice for children and adults alike. Alpamare has heated outdoor pools to relax in whilst indoors the wave pool, splash and play area and four slides offer excitement. For adults there is also the wellness spa.

Buy photo

4. Playdale Farm Park

Over the past ten years Playdale has expanded into much more than just a farm. Not only is there the barn to meet the animals, visitors can also play on a sledge run, zip wire, pedal go-kart track, play area, and sand pit.

Buy photo
Scarborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 3