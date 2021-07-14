13 things to do in Scarborough away from the beach

However, as the summer holidays approach, we’re shining a light on some of the other brilliant places to visit in our area for those rainy days, the times the beach is packed or when you simply don’t fancy cleaning up sand for the days following your day out. There are firm family favourites for days out with the kids such as Sealife and Playdale Farm. Plus there’s a host of culture and history to explore in the town’s museums and historic landmarks, many of which are such familiar sights we can forget to actually visit them – such as Scarborough Castle. Also hidden in one of the town’s most visited areas, Peasholm Park, is a delightful tree trail to follow and discover, as well as virtual dinosaurs to hunt with the kids, or big kids! Looking inland for a moment allows us to appreciate just how much there is on offer in our town.