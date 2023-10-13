News you can trust since 1882
8 of Yorkshire most haunted places

With Halloween right around the corner, we look at some of the most haunted places in the county – including murdered maids and roaming royalty.
By Sue Wilkinson
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 11:22 BST
Yorkshire s home to some of the most haunted places in the countryYorkshire s home to some of the most haunted places in the country
Yorkshire spectral sightings include:

30 East Drive, Pontefract

This is considered the most haunted house in Yorkshire according to online searches.

The first occupants who have reported any supposed paranormal activity were the Pritchard family; they initially tried to ignore the entity, but when the ‘malevolent spirit’ is thought to have started to harm their daughter.

A poltergeist is said to live at 30 East Drive and with its constant paranormal activity and violent resident ghost sightings, the house has been dubbed by Yvette Fieldings of Most Haunted as the scariest place she has ever been to.

