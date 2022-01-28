The stellar headline list includes the likes of Christina Aguilera, Lewis Capaldi and Bryan Adams with many more still to be announced. Tickets for most shows are already on sale.
Here are the headlines shows announced so far that are coming to Scarborough this summer!
1. Elbow
Elbow perform on Saturday July 9 at 6pm. Tickets are on sale now.
Photo: Cuffe and Taylor
2. Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera performs on Tuesday August 2. Tickets go on sale Friday February 4 at 9am. A pre-sale on Thursday February 3 at 9am is available to those who sign up.
Photo: Cuffe and Taylor
3. Frankie Vallie and The Four Seasons
Frankie Vallie and The Four Seasons perform on Saturday June 25 at 6pm. Tickets are on sale now.
Photo: Cuffe and Taylor
4. Crowded House
Crowded House perform on Saturday June 11 at 6pm. Tickets are on sale now.
Photo: Cuffe and Taylor