A total of 15 headline acts have already been announced - will you be attending? (Photo: Cuffe and Taylor)

All headline acts announced at Scarborough Open Air Theatre for huge summer 2022 line-up including Christina Aguilera and Lewis Capaldi – when are the shows and how do you buy tickets?

Global superstars from the world of music will descend on Scarborough's Open Air Theatre stage this summer as part of a huge 2022 line-up.

By George Buksmann
Friday, 28th January 2022, 3:28 pm

The stellar headline list includes the likes of Christina Aguilera, Lewis Capaldi and Bryan Adams with many more still to be announced. Tickets for most shows are already on sale.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit Scarborough Open Air Theatre's website.

Here are the headlines shows announced so far that are coming to Scarborough this summer!

1. Elbow

Elbow perform on Saturday July 9 at 6pm. Tickets are on sale now.

Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

2. Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera performs on Tuesday August 2. Tickets go on sale Friday February 4 at 9am. A pre-sale on Thursday February 3 at 9am is available to those who sign up.

Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

3. Frankie Vallie and The Four Seasons

Frankie Vallie and The Four Seasons perform on Saturday June 25 at 6pm. Tickets are on sale now.

Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

4. Crowded House

Crowded House perform on Saturday June 11 at 6pm. Tickets are on sale now.

Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

Lewis Capaldi
