East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Coastal Services Team are delighted to announce the Spring Lets launch for chalets in Bridlington and Hornsea for 2024.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 14th Aug 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 14:28 BST
For the first time, Spring hire chalets can be reserved for £100 deposit, with the remainder to be paid 60 days before arrival.For the first time, Spring hire chalets can be reserved for £100 deposit, with the remainder to be paid 60 days before arrival.
The chalets will go on sale online on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 8.30am.

The Spring lets will run from March 23, 2024 until Friday, May 17, 2024.

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “These chalets will of course be hugely popular once again, and I advise people to book online as quickly as possible from September 6, as last year they sold out almost immediately.

"What a great way to spend Spring in Bridlington or Hornsea!”

They will be priced as follows :North Marine Drive, Cabana and Princess Mary Promenade Chalets: £450

Seabird Chalets and Southcliffe Chalets & Pods: £550

Belvedere Chalets: £320

Hornsea Chalets: £320

For the first time, Spring hire chalets can be reserved for £100 deposit, with the remainder to be paid 60 days before arrival.

Visit https://eastridingcoastandcountryside.campmanager.com/26483/Check-Availability/ from 08.30am on September 6 to book.

Those unable to book online can call the Coastal Services office on 01262 678255, but should be aware that chalets booked by this method will be subject to availability and will only be booked in real time. It will not be possible to accept answerphone messages or respond to emails.

There will also be no in-person bookings on September 6.

