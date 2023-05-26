News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van

Chalet Winter Lets in Bridlington that are 'always massively popular' set to launch this June

East Riding Council’s Coastal Services Team have announced that the highly sought after chalet Winter Lets in Bridlington will launch this June.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 26th May 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 11:48 BST

The hugely popular Winter Lets will run from September 30, 2023 until Friday, March 15 , 2024. The official launch is on Wednesday, June 7 at 8.30am.

Cllr Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “Our chalets are always massively popular for families, and are a key part of winter for many of our customers on the coast who enjoy our lovely seaside towns, even in the cold winter months. I urge people to book online and in good time on June 7 to avoid disappointment.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kirsty Salisbury, general manager, coastal, said: “It is highly advisable to book online, as last season the chalets sold out almost instantly.

The sell-out Winter Lets of chalets in Bridlington are set to launch on from 8:30am on June 7.The sell-out Winter Lets of chalets in Bridlington are set to launch on from 8:30am on June 7.
The sell-out Winter Lets of chalets in Bridlington are set to launch on from 8:30am on June 7.
Most Popular

“However, if you are unable to book online, you can call our office on 01262 678255. But chalets booked via this method will be subject to availability and due to the anticipated high demand, will only be booked in real-time.

“We cannot accept or respond to answer phone or email messages. Above all, we also will not be accepting in -person bookings on this date, so please do not queue outside our office.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The prices are as follows:North Marine Drive, Cabana and Princess Mary Promenade Chalets: £470

Seabird Chalets and Southcliffe Chalets & Pods: £500

Belvedere Chalets: £320

Hornsea Chalets: £320.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To make a reservation, visit East Riding Coast and Countryside from 8:30am on June 7.

Read More
Scarborough B&B named best place to stay in the world
Related topics:Bridlington