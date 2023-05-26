The hugely popular Winter Lets will run from September 30, 2023 until Friday, March 15 , 2024. The official launch is on Wednesday, June 7 at 8.30am.

Cllr Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “Our chalets are always massively popular for families, and are a key part of winter for many of our customers on the coast who enjoy our lovely seaside towns, even in the cold winter months. I urge people to book online and in good time on June 7 to avoid disappointment.”

Kirsty Salisbury, general manager, coastal, said: “It is highly advisable to book online, as last season the chalets sold out almost instantly.

“However, if you are unable to book online, you can call our office on 01262 678255. But chalets booked via this method will be subject to availability and due to the anticipated high demand, will only be booked in real-time.

“We cannot accept or respond to answer phone or email messages. Above all, we also will not be accepting in -person bookings on this date, so please do not queue outside our office.”

The prices are as follows:North Marine Drive, Cabana and Princess Mary Promenade Chalets: £470

Seabird Chalets and Southcliffe Chalets & Pods: £500

Belvedere Chalets: £320

Hornsea Chalets: £320.

