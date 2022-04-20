IN PICTURES: 9 places on and near our coast to visit this spring

Nature is casting a spell over this famously beautiful and tranquil region, with an explosion of new life, sound and colour, and for visitors, it’s an eco-therapy experience equalling any top-notch spa – for the whole family.
Spring is a thrilling time to visit award-winning National Bird of Prey Centre in Helmsley, where the largest collection of birds of prey in the North are busy laying their eggs and hatching chicks. Many of the raptors are part of international breeding programmes, so every cute and fluffy chick has an important global role to play, from owls and vultures to Stellar Eagles, the largest sea-birds in the world. Adults £12; families £36. Ticket includes daily flight displays, and walks through Duncombe Park’s ancient woodlands, celebrated for its spring chorus of woodland birds, primroses and bluebells. Book online at www.ncbp.co.uk/visit-us
Photo: James Hardisty
Yorkshire Arboretum: tree-hugging is said to release happy hormones, serotonin and dopamine, and the best spot in the county to try it is Yorkshire Arboretum, with more than 6,000 trees in its glorious gardens and 1000s of spring bulbs to add a splash of vibrant colour. Adults £8; Family £19.50, book online at www.yorkshirearboretum.org
Photo: Gary Longbottom
Castle Howard: you can ramble care-free amongst the spring flowers of Castle Howard’s vast parkland paradise, with fragrant bluebells along Lime Tree Avenue, daffodils in Ray Wood, and snowdrops, celandines and bluebells in the estate’s woodland glades. Seek inspiration for a nature trail here (including no-cost options): https://www.castlehoward.co.uk/the-estate/walking.
Photo: Richard Ponter
Helmsley: from the dramatic castle to the bubbling poo-sticks brook, take a roam around town, or you can also take a longer walk along the Cleveland Way National Trail between Helmsley Castle and Rievaulx Abbey, where you’ll also find carpets of spring flowers amongst the trees. Free to visit, www.visithelmsley.co.uk
Photo: Jonathan Gowthorpe