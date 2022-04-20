IN PICTURES: 9 places on and near our coast to visit this spring

1. Spring is here

Spring is a thrilling time to visit award-winning National Bird of Prey Centre in Helmsley, where the largest collection of birds of prey in the North are busy laying their eggs and hatching chicks. Many of the raptors are part of international breeding programmes, so every cute and fluffy chick has an important global role to play, from owls and vultures to Stellar Eagles, the largest sea-birds in the world. Adults £12; families £36. Ticket includes daily flight displays, and walks through Duncombe Park’s ancient woodlands, celebrated for its spring chorus of woodland birds, primroses and bluebells. Book online at www.ncbp.co.uk/visit-us

Photo: James Hardisty