Planet Circus returns to Scarborough this week - here's how you can win FREE tickets

Roll up, Roll up! Planet Circus is back in Scarborough.

The "fun-packed show" returns to Filey Road in Scarborough from Thursday July 22 with dates throughout the summer season.

Planet Circus' Jo McMullan said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be returning to one of favourite venues of all time, we have an amazing following in Yorkshire especially Scarborough and Filey, the continued support from the locals here is overwhelming.

"Our show just gets better and better each year we visit. I don’t want to give too much away but this year we have one of the best acts in the UK."

A circus spokesperson said: "We have an exciting variety of fast paced international artists with a fun packed show!

"Bringing you the amazing Krisztian, from Hungary who will wow you with his hand balancing skills and strap act - an extremely talented and on point artist.

"Using their grace, strength and flexibility The Gemini Sisters will create an outstanding aerial display right before your eyes.

"One of the most dangerous acts in the world, it’s Martti with his terrifying but fascinating cross bow act - you’ll be hiding behind your hands!

"Yes it’s back - the amazing Globe Of Death which always has you on the edge of your seats, but this year we are bringing you something brand new! FMX Stunt riders plummeting into the air at speeds of around 80mph! It really has to be seen to be believed."

No circus would be complete without a resident clown, and it has been confirmed that Walison will be in charge of lots of fun and laughter.

Tickets can be bought through Skiddle or Ticket Web or at the circus' on-site booking office, open 9.30am to 8pm daily.

Shows start at 4pm and 7pm during the week, and 2pm and 4.30pm at weekends.

Despite some coronavirus restrictions easing from July 19, measures will still remain in place at the circus, including track and trace.

Masks must be worn whilst walking around the big top but can be removed once seated.

Reduced capacity and social distancing will be enforced and hand sanitising stations will be available. Card payments are available but cash will still be accepted.