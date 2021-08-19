Sawdon Village Hall is set to host a music festival and family fun day.

Sawdon Live Music Day and Village Treasure Hunt takes place on Saturday August 21, with funds raised going to the village hall.

The family treasure hunt starts at 1pm, and there will also be a raffle, kids’ penalty shootout and welly-throwing competition, all with prizes. And, for the children, there will be a performance by “Spiderman” from 2-4pm.

The live music, in a marquee, starts at 2.30pm and runs into the evening. All the musicians have kindly offered to play for free:

• Barleycorn: Six-piece folk band from Pickering with a selection of folk songs and Sixties songs. Later, their second set features rockier tunes.

• Pete Hudson: Guitarist who will be playing Shadows songs.

• Steve James: Guitarist/vocalist who lives in Sawdon, playing pop/rock covers from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.

• Bob “The Hat” Muir: Bob, from Brompton, will be playing classic songs from yesteryear.

• TStayTuned: Pop/rock guitar/vocal duo who performed through the ’80s and ’90s in pubs, clubs and holiday camps, playing ’60s/’70s covers.

There is a licensed bar and barbecue, cream teas and other refreshments.

Admission is free, but separate charges apply for the treasure hunt and games.