Scarborough's Grand Hotel has received floods of complaints online over its condition.

The Grand, on St Nicholas Cliff, hit the headlines repeatedly over the summer as guests were left disappointed with their stay, with frequent complaints about cleanliness, a run-down appearance and long queues.

Guests flocked to Scarborough as part of the 'staycation summer' and to attend performances at the Open Air Theatre, but several TripAdvisor reviews make a range of complaints, including rats, dirty rooms, blood, and urine-stained walls.

Scarborough Borough Council has written to Britannia Hotels Group, which bought the now-Grade II listed building in 2004, asking for a meeting with a member of its senior team.

Council bosses have requested a meeting with the hotel's owner, Britannia, to discuss the problems.

A council spokesperson said: "We’d like to understand how some of the recent reported problems are being tackled and to find out what – if any – support can be provided."

Some guests reported a better experience, but most agree that the hotel's grandeur history has long since faded.

In June, tourism body VisitEngland launched a UK-wide industry standard and consumer mark to provide a ‘ring of confidence’ for tourism as the sector worked towards reopening as it came out of lockdown.

The 'We're Good to Go' scheme meant that businesses demonstrated they were clean, were adhering to Government and public health guidance, and had carried out a Covid-19 risk assessment.

The Scarborough News can reveal that the Grand has since fallen foul of the required standard and has been officially removed from the industry-recognised scheme.

A VisitEngland spokesperson said: "The issues that were brought to our attention during summer regarding compliance with Government guidance and cleanliness gave us reason to serve notice on the Britannia Hotel Group.

"It has not engaged with VisitEngland to discuss the complaints raised so therefore its involvement in the We’re Good to Go scheme has been terminated."