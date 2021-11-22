Simply Red will return to Scarborough in 2022 with a headline gig at the Open Air Theatre.

Fresh from the success of their latest top-ten album Blue Eyed Soul, the pop-soul legends announced their long-awaited return with a headline gig on Friday July 22, 2022.

On returning to the stage next year, Mick Hucknall said: "I’ve spent most of my life going out and singing for people, so it feels strange not to have that.

"I miss being able to express myself. It's going to be wonderfully inspiring when people can go and see bands again. I can’t wait."

Mick Hucknall and Simply Red will join a bumper summer season at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre when they return in 2022.

Simply Red have sold more than 60 million albums worldwide – with no fewer than five going to number one in the UK, and have more than one billion views on YouTube.

Their 1991 classic Stars was the best-selling album for two years running in Britain and Europe. They have had two US Billboard chart toppers with classic singles Holding Back The Years and If You Don’t Know Me By Now.

Simply Red join a stellar line-up of shows at Scarborough' s Open Air Theatre in 2022 which includes Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi, Bryan Adams, Crowded House, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Westlife, Tears for Fears and The Wombats.

They last graced the stage in Scarborough in August 2016, marking the Open Air Theatre's 50th headline show.

Peter Taylor, Scarborough Open Air Theatre's Venue Programmer, said: "We are delighted to be welcoming Simply Red back to Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

"Mick Hucknall is a music legend and he and his band sound as relevant and as fresh today as they did when Simply Red first burst into the public consciousness almost 40 years ago.

"We have had so many requests for them to return so we are delighted to oblige and reveal they will be back at this special venue next summer."