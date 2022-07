The park on the north side is free to enter. You can play a round of putting or take a boat out on the lake.

The park also has a cafe and an ice cream kiosk.

Watching the boats gives a whole new meaning to dragon boat racing – the pace is much slower.

Peasholm Park in Scarborough is free to enter