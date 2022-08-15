WATCH: One of the North Bay Railway engines in action

One of Scarborough’s top seaside attractions the North Bay Railway. The locomotives, scenery and history of the railway all add up to make it a fantastic day.

By Sue Wilkinson
Monday, 15th August 2022, 7:55 am

The North Bay Railway is a great way to travel to Scarborough Sea Life Centre with our regular public transport service train.

North Bay Railwayis a miniature railway or minimum-gauge railway built in 1931 to the gauge of 20 in (508 mm), and runs for approximately nearly a mile between Peasholm Park and Scalby Mills in the North Bay area of the town.

The engines pulling the carriages are called Neptune, Triton, Poseidon, Robin Hood and Georgina.

