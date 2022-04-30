Filey ranked in the top 10 in the survery carried out by the consumer magazine, which took into consideration hotel prices, beaches, scenery, food and drink, tourist attractions, seafronts/piers, shopping, peace and quiet and value for money.

Filey scored 81 per cent in the survey, ranking it eight across the country. It was given five stars for its beaches and the seafront, and had an average hotel price of £98. It was the top resort for hotel rooms under £100.

Robin Hood's Bay wasn't far behind, with 79 per cent and five stars for scenery, while Whitby was just one per cent further behind scoring five stars in the same category. The latter's average hotel price was just over three figures at £103.

Filey was ranked top in Yorkshire in the Which? Travel survey

Saltburn was the most expensive in Yorkshire at £120 for an average hotel room, and was also given five stars for its beaches and the seafront. It was given 75 per cent rating in the survey.

Scarborough was midtable in the rankings, with 71 per cent. It didn't get any five star ratings, but was given four stars for its beaches and seafront. An average hotel room was said to cost £85.

And it was just one pound more expensive in Bridlington, despite it getting a rating of 62 per cent. It was given four stars for its beach.

Robin Hood's Bay also scored highly

The top resort in the UK was Bamburgh in Northumberland, which scored 87 per cent overall, and retained its 2021 crown. It proved unbeatable once again for its "sheer beauty", with its sweeping sandy beach overlooked by a clifftop castle described as “spectacular” and “imposing” by respondents.

Wales has three of the top six seaside towns, with budget-friendly Llandudno claiming second spot overall with a score of 86 per cent. Third-placed St Andrews is the highest-ranked Scottish seaside destination with an 84 per cent score.

Further down the table, Skegness, Bognor Regis, Southend-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth and Burnham-on-Sea made up the bottom five, with destination scores no better than 51 per cent.

Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel, said: “The British seaside hasn’t boomed like this since the 1960s. Holidaymakers had such a fantastic time in their caravans, tents and beach lodges over the past two years that a coastal break on home shores is on the cards for many, even with restrictions on overseas travel lifted.

Bridlington was towards the bottom of the rankings

“Prices for a UK stay have increased, but there’s no need to pay over the odds. For a holiday on a budget it’s best to aim for an off-season trip. Head to one of the many well priced resorts with your bucket and spade, an empty stomach for the candyfloss and a pile of 2p coins and go make your fortune on the slots.”

Top five budget friendly resorts

Overall rating: 81 per cent

Average hotel price per night: £98

Lynmouth, Devon

Overall rating: 80 per cent

Average hotel price per night: £100

Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland

Overall score 75 per cent

Average hotel price per night: £88

Tynemouth, Tyne and Wear

Overall score 73 per cent

Average hotel price per night: £78

Scarborough, North Yorkshire

Overall score: 71 per cent