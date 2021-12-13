Yorkshire's very own Jane McDonald is set to headline a Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert in Scarborough next summer.

She will be joined by a host of yet-to-be-announced special guests for Yorkshire's Platinum Jubilee Concert at Britain's largest outdoor concert arena on Saturday June 4, 2022.

Speaking ahead of the concert, Jane McDonald said: "This really is an exciting announcement, and I’m absolutely thrilled to be headlining this very special concert celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. And where better to be holding such a brilliant event than in Yorkshire.

"Everyone knows I’m a proud Yorkshire lass so it will be so thrilling to walk on to stage in Scarborough for these celebrations."

Yorkshire songstress Jane McDonald will take to stage in Scarborough next year.

The Yorkshire songstress won a place in the nation’s hearts in the BBC docusoap The Cruise in 1998 and became a household name overnight.

Since then, she has toured extensively selling out live concerts including sell-out shows at the Royal Albert Hall and the London Palladium twice, as well as The MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

McDonald topped the charts with her Number One self-titled debut album in 1998 and more recently released her 10th studio album Let The Light In and entertained huge audiences with her tour of the same name.

The 58-year-old has appeared on numerous high-profile television shows including Star For A Night and Loose Women as well as performing at three Royal Variety Shows.

She returned to the nation's TV screens fronting Channel 5’s BAFTA award-winning Cruising with Jane McDonald and the upcoming new series Jane McDonald Explores Yorkshire.

Peter Taylor, Scarborough Open Air Theatre's Venue Programmer, said: "2022 is going to be a massive year for Scarborough Open Air Theatre and we are very excited to be adding a concert celebrating Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee."

Tickets go on general sale via Scarborough Open Air Theatre's website at 9am on Friday December 17.