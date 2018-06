Between 1885 and 1895, ten acres of cliffside were drained, terraced and converted into lawns and flower beds.

Top left is Holbeck Hall which met its demise in a dramatic landslide in June 1993.

Photo reproduced courtesy of the Max Payne collection.

