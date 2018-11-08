Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough: Pasadena Roof Orchestra set to entertain

Wednesday November 28 at 7.30pm

The Pasadena Roof Orchestra – a vintage dance band in every sense of the word – comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre this month.

For nearly 50 years the Orchestra has recreated the sounds of a golden era of music from the 1920s and 1930s.

Under the leadership of suave singer and band leader Duncan Galloway, it performs beautifully arranged songs from Irving Berlin, Ray Noble, Cole Porter and their contemporaries, as well as the electrifying hot jazz of Fletcher Henderson and Duke Ellington.

he Pasadena Roof Orchestra has played in most of the major concert houses in Europe, including the Musikhalle in Hamburg, the Berlin Philharmonic, the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London, the National Concert House in Dubling and the Doelen in Rotterdam. It has toured the USA four times.

Tickets: 01723 370541.