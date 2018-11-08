Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough: Still time to see awarding Joe and Jess Forever

Until Saturday November 10

There is still time to see the award-winning Joe and Jess Forever – a poignant coming of age tale – by Zoe Cooper.

Kate Hargreaves plays Jess and Misha Butler is Joe – they meet when they are nine and the story follows their frienship until the reach 16.

Jess is a girl from a big city who is holidaying in Joe’s seaside town.

They are both outsiders who gradually, over several summers, form a friendship that changes both of them forever.

It’s a coming-of-age tale full of soil, secrets and scotch eggs.

Director Lotte Wakeham said: “Jess and Joe Forever is a really incredible piece of writing.

“This is the regional premiere, and we thought Scarborough audiences would really connect with it, and have a great time. It’s set in a seaside town that could be a bit like Scarborough, and we just think audiences will love it – I think it’s one of the great new plays of the last five years.

“It’s about quite young characters but is absolutely for audiences of all ages – however old you are I think you’ll really enjoy spending the evening with these two really fascinating people and hearing all about their lives. It’s a very funny and really heart-warming story, touching on lots of interesting topics. It’s unusual and I think audiences will have a great time.”

Misha Butler, who plays Joe, grew up in London. His TV credits include Casualty and Doctors and a leading role in the Netlix/Channel 4 series Kiss Me First. He played the title role in a recent national tour of The Winslow Boy.

Kate Hargreaves plays Jess. She trained at the Central School of Speech and Drama. Her theatre credits include News Revue (Canal Café), Hamlet the Musical.

Jess and Joe Forever is on in the McCarthy today and tomorrow at 7.15pm and Saturday at 2.45pm and 7.45pm.

Tickets: 01723 370541.