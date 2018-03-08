Streamings: Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

A new programme of live streamings of operas, dance and drama has been added to the spring programme at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Carmen (ROH delayed live), Tuesday March 13 at 6.45pm: Bizet’s classic French opera stars Anna Goryachova in Barrie Kosky’s intense production. The young soldier Don José intends to marry Micaëla, a girl from his home village. But when he meets the sensual and fiercely independent Carmen, he sacrifices everything to be with her.

Lady Windermere’s Fan (Oscar Wilde delayed live), Monday March26 at 7.15pm: a new production of Oscar Wilde’s comedy, directed by award-winning writer, actor and director Kathy Burke.

Bernstein Centenary (ROH Live), Tuesday March a27 t 7.15pm: the Royal Ballet has united all three of its associate choreographers to celebrate the dynamic range of Leonard Bernstein, one of the first classical composers in America to achieve both popular and critical acclaim.

Macbeth (ROH Live), Wednesday April 4 at 7.15pm: Verdi’s life-long love affair with Shakespeare’s works began with Macbeth. The warrior Macbeth fights on the side of the King of Scotland – but when a coven of witches predict that he’ll become king himself, ruthless ambition drives Macbeth and his wife to horrific acts.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (NT recorded live), Tuesday April 17 at 7pm: Benedict Andrews’ ‘thrilling revival’ (New York Times) of the Tennessee Williams classic stars Sienna Miller, Jack O’Connell and Colm Meaney.

Julius Caesar (NT delayed live), Wednesday April 25 at 7pm: Ben Whishaw and Michelle Fairley play Brutus and Cassius, David Calder plays Caesar and David Morrissey is Mark Antony.

