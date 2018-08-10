Stunning art work on show across Scarborough

There are exhibitions galore in all kinds of venues in Scarborough right now.

Check out our very own art trail:

Traces: local artists include: Phoebe Ackers, Megan Hogarth, John Henny, Alice Kemp, Chloe Hannan and Thomas Campbell. at the Old Parcels Office, Scarborough Railway Station, open now until August 26. Entry is free

Soulscapes: pictures by Wendy Tate and Rob Moore at Woodend, The Crescent, open now until August 30. Entry is free.

Lynne Arnison exhibition at Scarborough Art Gallery in The Crescent. Open now until September 2. Free entry to cafe. Admission charges apply to gallery.

Scarborough to Staithes: paintings by David Utting at the Stephen Joseph Theatre. Open now until October 6. Entry is free.

Suzy Babington, Three Works Gallery, South Street, open now until August 30. Entry is free