Superb, detached home for all the family

Meadow View, Cloughton, £385,000

Set in this highly regarded north side village of Cloughton, a superb four double bedroom detached family house which needs to be viewed internally to be fully appreciated.

This spacious home enjoys tasteful modern décor throughout including decorative frieze work in the hallway.

The accommodation comprises entrance porch leading into the spacious hallway with staircase to first floor, lounge with a feature fireplace and open fire, archway leading through to the lengthy dining room which has a glazed doorway leading down to the sitting room which in turn has double doors in to the UPVC double glazed conservatory with views over the rear garden.

From the entrance hall is a study area with steps leading down to the modern stylish dining kitchen with an extensive range of gloss fronted base and wall units and with some integral appliances and utility room.

To the first floor is the master bedroom with twin windows and spacious four piece en-suite bathroom with corner jacuzzi whirlpool bath.

The second bedroom also has en-suite facilities, there are two further double bedrooms, the house bathroom has a three piece suite comprising bath, hand basin and separate shower cubicle, and separate wc.

The property also benefits from having gas central heating and UPVC double glazing.

To the front of the property is a gravelled area with parking and driveway to integral garage, small garden area with tall trees, to the rear is an enclosed lawned garden and two seating areas.

Local village amenities are also close by.

Contact Jacksons Property Service on 01723 379991.