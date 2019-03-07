Take a day trip with ‘Royal Blue’ Motor Tours

This image of a regional map shows the routes marked in white of Robinsons ‘Royal Blue’ Motor Tours.

EH Robinson was a prominent local transport operator (as well as a coal merchant, haulage contrator and Lancia Agent) from the mid nineteenth century and started the original local bus company in Scarborough trading as Scarborough & District, White Coach Tours & Royal Blue Coaches. He ran a large fleet of Plaxton bodied Lancia charabancs until the company was sold on to United Auto Services.

For reprints telephone 0330 1230203 and quote reference number YRN-190503-082344050