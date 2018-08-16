Take steps to see final performaces of spoof adventure

The 39 Steps, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, until August 23 in rep

Take steps to see the last few performances of The 39 Steps in Scarborough before it moves on.

During its time in Scarborough the revivalof Patrick Barlow’s spoof adventure has earned great reviews from critics and audiences.

Among the comments:

“Should sell out every night. It’s fun, fast, furious and hilarious!! Plus the cast are absolutely amazing.”

“Brilliant fast paced and side splittingly funny. A cast and crew of amazingly talented people. And a bi-plane crash to rival the Naval Warfare in Peasholm Park.”

“A triumph of a show. Non stop action and laughter. Fantastic all round production with a brilliant cast. Book now before the run sells out.”

Based on Alfred Hitchcock’s classic film which was based on John Buchan’s book, The 39 Steps is set in the years before World Wart One and is the story of bored businessman Richard Hannay who is drawn into a spy mystery.

It is a spoof including scenes such as the chase on the Flying Scotsman, the escape from the Forth Bridge and the first ever theatrical bi-plane crash.

Director and artistic director Paul said: “This was an original idea of North Country Theatre before being adapted by Patrick Barlow who turned it into a global smash. Now, The 39 Steps has returned to North Yorkshire after an absence of over 20 years – and we are enjoying sharing it with our audience.”

Sam Jenkins-Shaw plays Hannay, Amelia Donkor plays Margaret, Annabelle and Pamela and

playing 138 other characters between them are Niall Ransom and Laura Kirman.

It can be seen on Friday August 17, Tuesday August 21 and Wednesday August 22 at 7.30pm; on Saturday August 18 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm; and on Thursday August 23 at 1.30pm and 7pm.

Tickets: 01723 370541